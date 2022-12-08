Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 7 a.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knot with gusts up to 25 knot. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 20 to 25 knot. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knot with gusts up to 30 knot. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds around 25 knot with gusts up to 30 knot. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knot with gusts up to 30 knot. Seas 10 to 12 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday through Monday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knot with gusts up to 25 knot. Seas 8 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, north winds around 20 knot with gusts up to 25 knot. Seas 7 to 10 ftee.