Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles in the morning.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers after midnight.
Saturday, tropical storm conditions possible. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 45 knots, decreasing to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 9 to 14 feet, subsiding to 7 to 10 ft after midnight. Chance of showers.
Sunday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet, subsiding to 4 to 6 feet in the afternoon.
Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 5 feet.