Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming east 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain.
Friday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain.
Friday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain likely with a chance of snow.
Saturday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming W after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Monday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.