Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday through 4 p.m. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 8 to 13 feet. Patchy fog. Showers. Visibility of 1 nautical miles or less.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds around 10 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday through Tuesday , southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers likely. Visibility of 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.