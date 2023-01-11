Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Thursday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots. Gusts up to 30 knots, increasing to 40 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming north with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. A chance of rain.
Saturday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. A chance of rain and snow.
Sunday, north winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Sunday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.