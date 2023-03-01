Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Wednesday through 7 p.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Thursday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet.
Fri, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain.
Saturday, northeast winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of snow showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.