Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 nautical miles or less.
Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northeast 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. A chance of rain.
Saturday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.