Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday and Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.