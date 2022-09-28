Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming north 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Thursday night and Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming SW after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.

Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 ft, building to 5 to 6 feet.

