Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Wednesday at 1 p.m. to Thursday at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots, becoming south 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 40 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 25 to 35 knots, becoming W 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday and Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.