Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday through Thursday at 7 a.m.
Wednesday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Thursday, west winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.