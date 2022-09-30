Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory through Friday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m.
Gale watch in effect from Friday, Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.