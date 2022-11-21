Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming SW 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming west around 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, east winds around 10 knots, becoming S with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southeast winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.