Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 9 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday, east winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 13 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, east winds 25 to 30 knots, becoming NE 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 12 to 15 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Saturday, northwest winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 14 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.