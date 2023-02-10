Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Saturday at 7 a.m.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming E 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming west. Seas 4 to 7 feet.