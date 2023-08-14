Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Monday, west winds around 10 knot, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday night, south winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas around 2 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday night, east winds 5 to 10 knot, becoming northwest after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knot. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knot. Gusts up to 20 knot. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knot, becoming west. Gusts up to 20 knot. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.