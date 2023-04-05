Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 2 a.m.

Wednesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.

Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

