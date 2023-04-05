Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Thursday at 2 a.m.
Wednesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 5 to 10 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.