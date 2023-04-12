Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming south after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds around 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Sunday, east winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.