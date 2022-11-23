Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming west. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Rain likely.