Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory until Tuesday at 7 a.m.
Monday, north winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 8 feet.
Monday night, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Wednesday, northwest winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Wednesday night, north winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to around 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
Thursday, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet.
Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 8 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday and Friday night, east winds around 20 knots, becoming SE. Gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 9 to 12 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.