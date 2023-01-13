Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect Friday until 4 p.m.
Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 foot. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming north 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 foot.
Saturday, north winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 foot. Chance of showers.
Saturday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, increasing to 25 to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 8 to 11 foot.
Sunday, north winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 10 to 12 foot. Chance of snow and rain showers.
Sunday night, north winds around 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 9 to 12 foot. Chance of showers.
Monday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 foot.
Monday night, northW winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 foot.
Tuesday and Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 4 to 6 foot.