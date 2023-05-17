Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwestest 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming S 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night and Friday, south winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night, south winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to around 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday through Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.