Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.

Wednesday, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.

Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.

Thursday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.

Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

