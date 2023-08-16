Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southeast winds around 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Friday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday and Saturday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.