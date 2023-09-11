Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, south winds around 5 knots, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Monday night, east winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers.
Tuesday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog.
Tuesday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
Thursday, west winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.