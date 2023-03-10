Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Saturday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet.
Sunday night, east winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming SE after midnight. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Monday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Tuesday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 8 to 11 feet. Rain likely.
Tuesday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Chance of rain and snow.