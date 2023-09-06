Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NW in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday, west winds around 5 knots, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night through Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday night through Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.