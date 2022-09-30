Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, northwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming northeast after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday, east winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.

Monday night, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Showers likely.

Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.

Tuesday night, northeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

