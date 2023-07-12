Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Wednesday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet.
Wednesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming west after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday through Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.