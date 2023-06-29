Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory Thursday until 8 p.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday night and Saturday, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Sunday night and Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Monday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.