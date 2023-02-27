Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Tuesday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, east winds around 10 knots, becoming southeast 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Snow. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Snow with rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet. Rain likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday , north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Wednesday night and Thursday, southeast winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming south. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain likely.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.