Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory on Monday until 1 p.m.
Gale watch in effect from Monday at 1 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Monday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming north 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Monday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Tuesday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet.
Tuesday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Chance of rain.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Thursday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Friday and Friday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.