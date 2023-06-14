Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near Thursdaynderstorms.
Wednesday, southwest winds around 5 knots, becoming south 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy dense fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the evening. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with chance of Thursdaynderstorms. Some Thursdaynderstorms may produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Friday and Friday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Saturday through Sunday night, east winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.