Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming NE 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southeast winds around 5 knots, becoming southwest after midnight. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday and Saturday night, northeast winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.