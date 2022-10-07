Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:

Friday, south winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Friday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.

Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.

Saturday night and Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.

Sunday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.

