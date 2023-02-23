Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Thursday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Patchy fog. Rain and freezing rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical mile.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 20 to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Light freezing spray.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, diminishing to 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, SW winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of snow.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of snow and rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow.
Monday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain with snow likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.