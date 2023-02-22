Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday through 1 p.m.
Wednesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots, becoming W 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Wednesday night, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southeast 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Thursday, east winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Thursday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Rain.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of snow and rain.
Friday night, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of snow.
Sunday, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of snow and rain.
Sunday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of snow.