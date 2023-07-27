Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Thursday at 8 a.m. until Friday at 2 a.m.
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Thursday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday night, southwest winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers.
Sunday through Monday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.