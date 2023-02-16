Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Friday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Thursday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming west 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Patchy fog. Rain likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Chance of rain. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming southwest 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night and Monday, south winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday night, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.