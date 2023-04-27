Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Thursday, south winds around 5 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, south winds around 5 knots, becoming northwest around 5 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday, north winds around 5 knots, becoming east in the afternoon. Seas around 2 feet. Patchy fog. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Saturday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet. A chance of showers.
Saturday night, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Showers.
Sunday, east winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 5 to 7 feet. Showers likely.
Sunday night, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles
Monday, southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Chance of showers.