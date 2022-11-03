Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Thursday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Thursday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Friday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 to 3 nm.
Friday night and Saturday, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Sunday through Monday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.