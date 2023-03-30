Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect through Friday at 7 a.m.
Thursday, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.
Friday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Rain.
Saturday, south winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming southwest 25 to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Rain.
Saturday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, becoming W after midnight. Gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Rain likely.
Sunday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Sunday night through Monday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.