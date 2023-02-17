Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale warning in effect from Fridayday at 7 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.
Friday, south winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers with areas of drizzle. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Friday night, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming west 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Sunday, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday night, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of rain.
Monday, south winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Rain likely.
Monday night, west winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Chance of rain.
Tuesday, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Chance of rain.