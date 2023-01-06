Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in Friday until 4 p.m.
Friday, northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Rain. Vsby 1 nm or less.
Friday night, northwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Vsby 1 nm or less.
Saturday, west winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Saturday night and Sunday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.