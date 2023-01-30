Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest around 5 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. A chance of rain.
Tuesday, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Tuesday night, northwest winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Wednesday and Wednesday night, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming northwest. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.