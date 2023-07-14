Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Friday, south winds 5 to 10 knots. Gusts up to 20 knots in the morning. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Friday night, south winds around 10 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday, south winds around 10 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Showers likely with Chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Saturday night and Sunday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Sunday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 4 feet. Showers likely.
Monday night through Tuesday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.