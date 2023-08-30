Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect from late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Winds and seas higher in and near thunderstorms.
Wednesday, south winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Patchy fog. Chance of showers. Visibility 1 nautical mile or less.
Wednesday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming northwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Thursday, north winds 15 to 20 knots, diminishing to 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Thursday night, north winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Friday and Friday night, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Saturday through Sunday night, southwest winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 3 feet.