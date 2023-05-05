Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Friday, north winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 5 to 6 feet.
Friday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Saturday, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Saturday night, west winds around 10 knots, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Sunday and Sunday night, west winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas around 2 feet.
Monday through Tuesday night, east winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots. Seas around 2 feet.