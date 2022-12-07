Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Small craft advisory in effect Wednesday until 6 p.m.
Wednesday, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Vsby 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Wednesday night, south winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 20 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Patchy fog. Showers likely. Visibility 1 to 3 nautical miles.
Thursday, night winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
Thursday night, night winds around 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
Friday, north winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Friday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 9 to 11 feet. Chance of rain.
Saturday through Sunday night, northeast winds 20 to 25 knots. Seas 10 to 13 feet. Chance of rain.