Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Gale watch in effect Thursday at 7 p.m. until Saturday at 4 p.m.
Heavy freezing spray watch in effect Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
Thursday, west winds 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots, becoming southwest 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet.
Thursday night, west winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Friday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots, increasing to 30 to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 5 to 8 feet. Freezing spray.
Friday night, northwest winds 30 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots. Seas 6 to 9 feet. Heavy freezing spray. Chance of snow showers.
Saturday, northwest winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 45 knots, becoming W 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 7 feet. Freezing spray.
Saturday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Light freezing spray.
Sunday and Sunday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 40 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Monday and Monday night, northwest winds around 15 knots, becoming north. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 2 to 4 feet.