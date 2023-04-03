Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary: Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Monday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet. Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers. Tuesday night, east winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet. Wednesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers. Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Showers likely. Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming W. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers. Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. s
Coastal waters east of Ipswich Bay and the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary:
Monday, south winds 10 to 15 knots, increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 5 feet.
Monday night, southwest winds 20 to 25 knots, diminishing to 15 to 20 knots after midnight. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 4 to 6 feet.
Tuesday, southwest winds 5 to 10 knots, becoming south in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 feet. Chance of showers.
Tuesday night, east winds around 5 knots, increasing to 10 to 15 knots with gusts up to 20 knots after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 feet.
Wednesday, east winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. A chance of showers.
Wednesday night, southeast winds 10 to 15 knots, becoming S after midnight. Gusts up to 25 knots. Seas 4 to 5 feet. Showers likely.
Thursday and Thursday night, southwest winds 15 to 20 knots, becoming W. Gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. Chance of showers.
Friday and Friday night, northwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. Seas 3 to 5 feet. s